COVID-19: NCOC decides to close Pak-Afghan border terminals

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the worsening situation of coronavirus in Afghanistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to close border terminals with the neighboring country immediately, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said that the NCOC has taken the decision to prevent the spread of k COVID-19 in the country.

Bilateral pedestrian traffic will remain suspended between the two countries till further orders at the terminals. However, Pakistani nationals are allowed to return through the terminals after showing negative Covid-19 test results, the sources added.

Read More: Covid fears: Pakistan seals land borders with Iran and Afghanistan

Earlier on May 5, Pakistan had sealed its land borders with Iran and Afghanistan over apprehensions regarding transmission of new variants of the coronavirus to the country.

“The routes to the border have been completely sealed,” border sources had said. Pakistan had on Sunday announced to revise its land border management policy with neighboring Iran and Afghanistan.

In view of the recommendations of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) competent authorities had taken the decision in order to halt the transfer of new variants of coronavirus from the neighboring countries with revision in the land border management policy.

