ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday allowed walk-in vaccination of citizens aged 18 and above from June 11 besides easing COVID restrictions nationwide, ARY NEWS reported.

Besides lowering the age bar for COVID vaccination in a meeting headed by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, the NCOC also decided to restrict movement once a week, contrary to the previous ban on movement for two days a week.

“The provinces will independently decide on the day,” the body overseeing COVID strategy nationwide said adding that restrictions on shrines and cinemas would however continue.

The offices are also allowed to operate with 100 percent attendance, while the ban on inter-provincial transport for two days has also been lifted, the NCOC announced. The occupancy in public transport has also been raised from 50 to 70 percent.

The ease in restrictions will come into force from June 15.

Sharing the three-pronged national mass vaccination drive, the NCOC said that the citizens will receive COVID jabs voluntarily while it would be mandatory for public and private employees to get the COVID doses.

“The government employees should get themselves vaccinated by June 30,” it said while sharing that the citizens would be encouraged to get vaccinated.

