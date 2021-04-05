NCOC meets tomorrow to discuss exams, educational institutions closure

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that a meeting of education and health ministers will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at NCOC to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions in view of the third wave of Covid-19, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the minister further stated that the exam situation will also be discussed at the meeting.

“Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions,” he said.

In a tweet, Shafat Mahmood said that whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health, education authorities as well as NCOC.

Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions. The exam situation will also be discussed. A collective decision of the country’s health& education authorities & NCOC will be made @Shafqat_Mahmood — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) April 4, 2021

In light of the ongoing spread of the third wave of the coronavirus in Pakistan, the NCOC on March 24 had announced to close educational institutions in virus hotspots of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir till April 11.

Read More: Schools closed in Sindh for two weeks: Saeed Ghani

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to take stock of the coronavirus situation, the minister had said the provincial governments will decide whether to keep schools closed or open in light of the number of infections.

“Board exams for class nine and above will be held as per schedule in May and June,” Mahmood cleared.

The Sindh government on Sunday had also announced the suspension of physical classes for grades nursery to eight at all government and private schools across the province for two weeks.

Comments

comments