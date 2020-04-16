NCOC allows export of textile masks, sanitisers amid virus crisis

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed the export of hand sanitisers and “textile masks” on Thursday.

Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, in a series of tweets said the NCOC meeting this morning approved the export of sanitisers and textile masks, not N95 or surgical masks.

“Necessary documentation details will be issued in the next few days so pls prepare yourselves,” he added.

“We have to think strategically for the after lockdown scenario. I request businessmen to think of changing their product mix, geographical spread and going into new lines of business. This has to be our sustainable growth strategy,” he said, asking them to forward their suggestions to the Ministry of Commerce.

On Jan 31, a ban was imposed on the export of face masks and hand gloves as “a first precautionary measure” and to ensure availability of “sufficient basic first aid material” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

