NCOC allows Hindu community to celebrate annual festival

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Monday allowed the Hindu community to celebrate their annual festival with strict adherence to SOPs amid decline in COVID-19 cases across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the NCOC meeting, presided over by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, allowed the community to celebrate their annual festival named Dada Parbriham in Tharparkar.

The festival will be celebrated from June 21st to 24th in Veri Jhap in Tharparkar.

Earlier on March 28, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had extended his wishes to the Hindu community on the festival of Holi.

“Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours,” PM Imran Khan had tweeted. The Hindu citizens living across the country had been celebrating the festival with traditional enthusiasm.

The festival is celebrated every year in February or March and signifies new beginnings – leaving behind winter and welcoming spring.

