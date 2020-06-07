NCOC holds video conference with emergency services officials

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) held a video conference with the heads of various emergency services operating in provinces with regard to the COVID-19 situation in the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The video conference was attended by the representatives of Edhi Foundation, Chheepa Foundation, D.G. Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), D.G. 1122 Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The NCOC briefed the emergency services representatives availability of health facilities, beds and ventilators at hospitals.

The relief officials were also informed about the mechanism of emergency services and the Resources Management System developed by the NCOC.

The relief agencies were intimated that 15479 hospitals have been attached with the system.

The participants of the conference were also briefed about the newly launched Pak-Nigehban App.

Chief Executive Officer, National Information Board of Information Technology Shabahat Ali Shah on Saturday sait that Pak-Nigehban App will allow users to see availability of beds/vents and capacity/usage in real-time at various health centers across the country.

Rescue workers will be able to check-in a patient to nearby healthcare facilities with the help of the app, Shah added.

He also said that the application features will also allow users to locate the nearest laboratory with coronavirus testing capacity.

He said that the application data is refreshed on a daily basis to provide an up to date picture of healthcare situation in Pakistan.

