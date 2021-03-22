NCOC imposes more Covid restrictions, all commercial activities to shut down for two days

ISLAMABAD: In view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday imposed more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country, ARY News reported.

A meeting of the NCOC was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar in which all the Provincial Chief Secretaries participated through video link.

The NCOC expressed grave concern over the Covid-19 situation and decided to take drastic measures in the worst Covid affected cities.

The meeting decided that cities with an 8% positive case rate would be declared high risk and transportation would be restricted there.

According to the NCOC statement, the affected districts will have two days off per week while the days of leave will be decided at the provincial discretion. Public and private offices and court staff will work with 50 percent of staff.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the following measures will be taken:

Indoor dining will be prohibited.

All sports, festivals will be totally banned.

Shrines, cinemas, parks and music centers closed.

All indoor activities/marriages will be prohibited.

Outdoor activities with a maximum of 300 people will be allowed till 8 pm.

50 percent work from home policy will be continued.

Intercity public transport to operate at 50% of capacity.

Rail service to operate at 70% of capacity

The shops which are necessary will remain open 24 hours.

These restrictions will be continued till 11th April 2021. The next meeting of NCOC will be held on April 7 to review the situation of coronavirus in the country

