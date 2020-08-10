ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) held a meeting on Monday to discuss the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) ahead of the Muharram processions, ARY News reported.

A review meeting of the forum was held in Islamabad with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair.

The forum deliberated upon upcoming Muharram-ul Haram processions and measures to ensure public health and safety.

The NCOC session warned of a potential spike in coronavirus cases if health guidelines and code of conduct for Muharram-ul-Haram processions were not followed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said various sectors were shut down due to pandemic, but now the government has opened several sectors particularly tourism after virus cases declined in the country.

Read More: Bill Gates praises Pakistan’s efforts in tackling Covid-19

“There is a need to trace, track and test those people who are linked with various sectors,” he added.

The provinces apprised the NCOC plan of action to meet challenges post opening up various sectors.

It is pertinent to mention here that coronavirus cases have witnessed a massive decline in Pakistan in recent days and the government today has lifted almost all restrictions.

All restaurants, hotels, gyms, theatres, cinemas, beauty parlors, and other businesses have reopened across the country. Business hours and weekly holidays have been reverted back to pre-Covid-19 practice.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 17,799, while 6,097 people have died from the disease so far.

Comments

comments