NCOC asks provinces to strictly enforce Covid SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concerns over the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday asked the provinces to take stern action against those flouting COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

According to the details, a meeting of the NCOC was held with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair in Islamabad to discuss the overall COVID-19 situation in the country.

The participants expressed displeasure over violation of COVID-19 SOPs in public places, marriage ceremonies, restaurants and in the transport sector across the country. The NCOC asked the provinces to take strict measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting was informed that the registration of people above 50 years of age for COVID-19 vaccination will begin from 30th of March.

Earlier today, coronavirus had claimed 63 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,091.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 had claimed 63 more lives and 4,368 fresh infections were reported during the period. The total count of active cases was 40,120 and the positivity rate stood at 10.29 per cent.

A total of 42,418 tests had been conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,976,791 tests had been conducted so far.

