ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has warned increasing risks of COVID-19 spread due to the organisation of public gatherings in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued a new set of guidelines to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. It said that the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) should not be neglected in very important public events.

The statement read that public gatherings were banned due to coronavirus pandemic around the world and the organisation of crowded events could endanger the national success against the virus.

It added that a final decision regarding the public gatherings will be taken in the upcoming session of the national coordination committee.

In a statement, Federal Minister for Planning and the NCOC head Asad Umar said that the federal government is effectively working to improve the lifestyle of the nationals. He asked opposition parties to continue their activities while remaining in the legal boundaries.

The federal government adopted a policy for the supremacy of law and it should not be violated in the name of democracy. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a democratic party and there is no danger to the government of Usman Buzdar in Punjab, he said.

Asad Umar said that the authorities have taken decisions for rules and regulations in the recent NCOC meeting and all political parties should refrain from organising rallies before the finalisation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan reported six more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,558.

As many as 33,365 samples were tested during this period, out of which 671 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

