NDMA chairman updates PM Imran on monsoon emergency measures

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and updated him over the in-place measures to cope with challenges of monsoon spell, ARY News reported.

The Chairman NDMA apprised the Prime Minister regarding the preparatory measures to guard against any emergency situation arising due to monsoon spell in the country.

On the other hand, widespread rains have been continuing in different parts of the country, including Islamabad for over a week now.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the current rain spell is expected to last till Saturday.

Radio Pakistan reported that at least five people have so far died in separate incidents followed by heavy downpour in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

As per rescue sources, one woman along with her one year boy lost their lives as rainwater flooded the house’s basement in Rawalpindi. Moreover, a young boy lost his life at at Sehala Bridge.

In Lahore, a couple was killed while three other people sustained injuries in a house collapse incident at Leel village at Ring Road.

A Low-Pressure Area in India’s Rajasthan will cause widespread rains and windstorms in Sindh and parts of Balochistan, Met Office said in a weather advisory.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi and other cities in lower Sindh, the Met Office warned.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Nawabshah in Sindh and Kalat and Makran divisions from Sunday to Tuesday.

