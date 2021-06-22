NDMA complains about difficulties in cleaning Karachi nullahs

KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has complained about facing difficulties in continuing in the cleanliness work of drainage nullahs, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The NDMA spokesperson said that the cleaning work of Karachi nullahs is continued at full pace. It detailed that 14,900 tonnes of garbage removed from Mehmoodabad nullah, 73,550 tonnes from Gujjar nullah and 153,031 tonnes from Orangi nullah.

The spokesperson added that the NDMA teams were facing difficulties in accessing some choked spots of the nullahs due to encroachments. The NDMA was making efforts to resolve the issue on a priority basis along with the assistance of concerned institutions.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain visited various rainwater drains in Karachi to review cleanliness measures in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

During the visit, the minister directed to speed up cleaning work on Karachi’s nullahs and immediately opening the chocking points of the drains. He also ordered to improve the drainage of stormwater. Nasir Shah also directed authorities concerned to properly dispose of the trash lifted from stormwater drains at landfill sites.

The government will stop the salary of contractors if waste lifted from stormwater drains did not dispose of properly at landfill sites, he added. Sindh Solid Waste Management officials were also along with the Sindh minister during a visit to various Karachi nullahs.

The monsoon rains will begin in Karachi after the first week of July, according to a media report quoting a weather official.

