ISLAMABAD: Spokesman for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday in a statement said that the real threat attached to COVID-19, coronavirus is the spread of the virus rather than its fatality rate, ARY News reported.

NDMA spokesman, Asif Mehmood said that the notion prevalent in the society nowadays that summers and heat will eventually kill the virus is false.

Mehmood said that the virus, if not curtailed with proper precautionary measures, would persist even in the summertime and rising mercury.

The spokesman said that the virus cannot be finished with sprays, the only remedy for curing coronavirus thus far has been quarantined isolation.

Asif Mehmood said that strict monitoring is being ensured and should further be ensured to keep travellers in check until the threat of coronavirus subsides.

Earlier in the day, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) implementing the decisions taken in National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Saturday closed five major airports of the country for international flights.

