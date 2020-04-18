PESHAWAR: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday delivered the 3rd consignment of additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a spokesperson for the NDMA, the consignment included 1,50,000 surgical masks, 4171 N-95 masks, 30000 protective gears, 13700 surgical gloves and 400 shoes to be used in intensive care units of hospitals.

It also contained 21487 surgical caps, 16322 shoe covers, 4500 bio hazard suits, 500 body bags, 1750 protection glass, 959 face shields, 100 thermal guns, bottles of sanitizers with 100 of one litre, 2500 of 15 litrs and 5000 handwashs.

The spokesperson said PPE for hospitals and medical staff of other provinces will be sent within 24 to 48 hours.

Speaking during ARY News’ Aitaraz Hai talk show on Saturday, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said the government has increased the number of labs conducting coronavirus tests across the country to 50.

He said the country’s Covid-19 testing capacity has also gone up to 65,000 tests per day. He added 18 more labs will be functional by the end of this month with every division or district to have a coronavirus testing lab by the middle of the next month.

There are 700,000 testing kits available in the country at present, the NDMA chief said, ruling out any shortage of kits. He maintained the labs have the capacity to conduct 20,000 tests in a day.

