NDMA to establish new warehouses in GB, Skardu

SKARDU: The National Disaster Management Authority has decided to establish two new warehouses in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Skardu.

This was stated by NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal during his visit to areas affected by flash flooding in Skardu and Shigar districts, Radio Pakistan reported.

On behalf of federal government, he assured NDMA’s full support to the Gilgit-Baltistan government and the GB disaster management authority.

Read More: Earthquake wreaks havoc in AJK, 23 dead, 300 wounded

Earlier on September 25, the strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude had brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which claimed at least 23 lives and more than 300 left injured so far.

The quake had hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

The death toll rose to 19 in the affected areas primarily Mirpur and Jatlan of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir which was previously stood at 2 after the emergence of initial reports.

According to the latest reports, at least 19 people had lost their lives and more than 300 people had received injuries as 11 deaths were reported in Jatlan and eight in Mirpur.

