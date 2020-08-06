NDMA, FWO continue to clear sewerage drains in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) on Thursday continued to clean sewerage drains ahead of fourth monsoon spell in the port city, ARY News reported.

NDMA was tasked to clean the sewerage drains in Karachi by PM Imran Khan, last week.

According to NDMA spokesperson, FWO is cleaning three biggest sewerage drains of Karachi, Gujjar Nullah, Korangi and Mawach Goth Nullahs. Till now 35 chocked points out of 45 have been cleared.

“Gujjar nullah, 89pc, Korangi nullah, 85pc and 75 pc of Mawach Goth nullah has been cleared”, said the NDMA spokesperson.

So far, more than 2o,000 tons of garbage has been lifted from the three biggest sewerage drains of port city. Prime Minister Imran Khan is being briefed about the daily progress of the cleaning drive in Karachi.

Read more: MET office forecasts heavy rain in Karachi, Hyderabad on August 7, 8

It may be noted that, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted new spell of monsoon rain in Karachi on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy downpour may generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad and flash flooding in hill torrents of Khuzdar on Friday and Saturday.

