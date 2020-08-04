NDMA, FWO continue to clear sewerage drains in Karachi

KARACHI: The cleaning of sewerage drains in Karachi continues on 2nd consecutive day by the teams of National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

With the help of heavy machinery garbage is being lifted from five spots from sewerage drains, which had choked free flow of the water in the recent rainfall in the city.

The garbage from the sewerage drains being transferred to the landfill site.

It may be noted that, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted new spell of monsoon rain in Karachi on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy downpour may generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad and flash flooding in hill torrents of Khuzdar on Friday and Saturday.

Read more: MET office forecasts heavy rain in Karachi, Hyderabad on August 7, 8

NDMA Chairman Lt. General Muhammad Afzal on Sunday in a media briefing in Islamabad had said that NDMA was tasked to clear encroached nullahs in Karachi and asked the federal and the provincial authorities to sit together to resolve the city’s long-standing issues as temporary measures would only subside them rather than solving them permanently.

Muhammad Afzal had said that the NDMA has launched the cleanliness drive in the city and would take measures to minimize the effects from rainfall as compared to the past.

Comments

comments