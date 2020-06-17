NDMA chairman visits hospitals’ units for coronavirus patients in Karachi

KARACHI: The chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal, has paid visits to special units estalished at different hospitals in Karachi to treat coronavirus patients, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal visited different hospitals in Karachi to inspect the availability of necessary medical equipment in the facilities dedicated for coronavirus patients.

He said that 12 ICU ventilators and 23 BiPAP [Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure] machines will be provided to Qatar, whereas, 10 ventilators and 20 BiPAP machines will be given to Government Hospital – New Karachi.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital will be given 18 ventilators and 20 airway pressure machines, whereas, Liaquatabad Hospital will get 10 ventilators and 30 machines.

16 ventilators and 32 machines will be given to Korangi Hospital and 70 oxygen beds of different genres will be given to Jinnah Hospital.

The medical equipment will be handed over to the Sindh government during the next 10 to 15 days, said NDMA chairman.

