KP, Balochistan get new consignment of PPEs from NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched 11th consignment of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for the doctors and the paramedical staff of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan to fight coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The NDMA spokesperson said that a new consignment of PPEs was dispatched to KP and Balochistan. The protective equipment sent to KP include 135,364 face masks, 62,000 protective suits, 79,478 medical gowns, 104,316 surgical gloves, 14,866 surgical caps, 60,000 goggles and 10,914 face shields.

Moreover, 8,695 shoe covers and 1,628 plastic boots were handed over to the Balochistan government.

Earlier on July 16, NDMA had dispatched a new consignment of the PPEs for the doctors and the paramedical staff, who are fighting coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, 64,000 surgical and N95 masks have been dispatched to Balochistan, while 29,395 protective suits and 37,000 gowns have also been sent.

Moreover, 44,000 hand gloves and 6,398 caps along with 458 shoe-covers and 760 plastic shoes were also dispatched by the NDMA in a move to enhance capacity of the frontline workers in a fight against coronavirus.

Comments

comments