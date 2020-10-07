ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan alongside Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Defense University on Wednesday to address the seminar ‘Resetting and rebooting Pakistan’, ARY News reported.

The PM noted that the employment market is ripe in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and that the need of the hour was to equip the youth with the right skill-set.

He said that the sector has the potential to hike the remittances and contribute to providing more jobs in the country.

PM Khan said that the government wants to turn Pakistan into a self-reliant country that may emerge on the face of the earth as a global power.

He stated that the government will ensure a conducive environment and facilitation for the ICT sector to prosper in the country.

Chief of Army Staff Bajwa was also present in the seminar which was attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail as well.

The president of NDU Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed hosted welcomed the apex of national leadership in the university today wherein the last session of ‘Resetting and rebooting Pakistan’ was presided over by the PM.

According to the notification of the event, experts of ICT, defence and industries from Pakistan and abroad attended the seminar as well.

The civil-military leadership joined the session in the NDU today wherein the Director-General of the Institute of Strategic Studies presented his recommendations on the said subject of the seminar.

The PM concluded his address with praise for the university’s initiative on organizing the seminar.

