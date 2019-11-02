Actress Neelam Muneer recently expressed her views about Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March and said the country can’t afford anarchy.

Taking to Instagram, she first clarified that she respects all religious scholars. “I highly respect all religious scholars from the bottom of my heart. I seek guidance from their lectures and speeches on daily basis,” she wrote.

The 34-year-old actress also expressed her concerns about JUI-F chief’s remarks about Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Today Maulana sahib threatening to arrest Imran Khan from his house broke my heart.”

Neelam Muneer urged the youth to not support anyone who wants to create chaos in the country. “Our country can’t afford Anarchy or civil disobedience. We the “youth” need to take charge of our destiny and the only way to do that is not to listen to anyone who wants to create chaos in Pakistan.”

“We the youth have to unite against all entities, no matter who they are, who are trying to destroy our beloved country,” the Dil Mom Ka Diya actor added.

