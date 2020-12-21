Actor Neelam Muneer is on her way to complete recovery after a two-week-long battle with coronavirus.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya star announced on her Instagram late on Sunday, Dec. 20, that she had tested negative for Covid-19. “Alhamdulillah by the grace of Almighty Allah I have survived covid 19 and my PCR report is negative now,” she wrote.

She also shared a video of herself, thanking her followers for their prayers. She went on to assure her fans that she will be sharing more about her ordeal later. “I will share my routine, what I ate, and what the symptoms were in my next video,” she said.

Muneer had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month on Dec. 9, calling it “one of the most challenging and difficult things” that she has had to endure.

