Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Neelam Muneer recovers from Covid-19, thanks fans

and
Neelam Muneer covid-19

Actor Neelam Muneer is on her way to complete recovery after a two-week-long battle with coronavirus.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya star announced on her Instagram late on Sunday, Dec. 20, that she had tested negative for Covid-19. “Alhamdulillah by the grace of Almighty Allah I have survived covid 19 and my PCR report is negative now,” she wrote.

She also shared a video of herself, thanking her followers for their prayers. She went on to assure her fans that she will be sharing more about her ordeal later. “I will share my routine, what I ate, and what the symptoms were in my next video,” she said.

Muneer had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month on Dec. 9, calling it “one of the most challenging and difficult things” that she has had to endure.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut once again, mimics her in audio

Lifestyle

Ariana Grande is officially engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Lifestyle

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ struggles in China, grosses $38.5 million overseas

Lifestyle

Smuggled orangutans start new life after repatriation to Indonesia


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close