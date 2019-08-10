Actress Neelam Muneer on Saturday urged her fans and other people to pray for Occupied Kashmir at a time when Indian government and forces are violating basic humans rights to curb protests after illegal annexation of the valley.

“Please pray for Kashmir and Kashmiris too during Hajj Days,” the ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actress wrote in a story shared on her Instagram profile.

The actress also shared a post in which she expressed her views about the conflict and India’s move of stripping the valley of its special status.

“I condemn India for dismantling UN recognized status of Kashmir and Pakistan should hold India accountable for its atrocities against the people of Kashmir. We must fight for our honor and take back Kashmir and save our Kashmiri brothers and sisters .. Pakistan Zindabad,” wrote Neelam Muneer.

India this week scrapped Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s right to frame its own laws and allowed non-residents to buy property there. Before that, the the Indian government blocked the internet, landline phones, cable television, and every other mode of communication to stop people from protesting against the arbitrary move.

On Friday, the Indian forces used pellet guns to fight back at least 10,000 people who protested against the move despite the curfew.

Freedom fighters have been battling the Indian rule for nearly 30 years in the valley, leading to the martyrdom of more than 50,000 people.

