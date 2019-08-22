Actress Neelam Muneer is the latest celebrity to call out Priyanka Chopra for her jingoism amid strain relations between India and Pakistan.

She slammed the Bollywood actor for ignoring human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir in the name of patriotism.

Taking to Instagram, the Dil Mom Ka Diya actor wrote “Priyanka Chopra is an Indian so obviously she is going to take side of her country and be patriotic despite what’s happening in [occupied] Kashmir. But her ignoring the human rights violations because of patriotism is a crime against humanity. I stand with my brothers and sisters of Kashmir.”

The Quantico star is currently facing a global outrage for maintaining a pro-war stance despite being a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

She was called out by a Pakistani-American woman over supporting war through a tweet at a BeautyCon recently. Her problematic response to that and faux celebrity activity has received a lot of backlash lately.

