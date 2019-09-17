Actress Neelam Muneer has expressed concern over the silence of world leaders on human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya actress took to Instagram and said “Millions of innocent Kashmiris are being victimized through suppression and blatant human rights violations by India. But the world leaders are silent. So so sad.”

She called out world leaders for not raising their voice for the issues of Muslims. “It seems Muslims have no rights in this modern world. The same world leaders talk about freedom and democracy for everyone but when it comes to Muslims they don’t care.”

On August 5, Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution stripping the valley of its special status.

Pakistani stars have been raising their voice for the innocent Kashmiris since then.

Currently, the occupied region is in siege with a curfew imposed on more than eight million people and a communications blackout.

