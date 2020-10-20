Negligence in providing relief to masses not to be tolerated, warns PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned that no laxity or negligence will be tolerated in providing relief to masses, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting to review the availability and prices of essential commodities across the country, PM Imran directed to ensure procurement of wheat, sugar and other essential items.

He directed the concerned authorities to take effective measures to control inflation. The prime minister said that the government was aware of the issues being faced by the masses and taking steps to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Earlier on October 11, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said that his government would use all the resources at disposal of the state to bring down skyrocketing prices of essential food items in the country from Monday.

According to the details, the government had decided to use all resources against inflation in the country.

PM Imran Khan had decided to once again use the services of volunteers of Tiger Force for the identification of hoarders and consultations with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar had been completed.

