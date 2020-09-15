KARACHI: Police lodged a complaint on two neighbors who allegedly raped a woman with disabilities for days in the shanties within Ittehad Town, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The neighbours allegedly raped the differently-abled woman for days before her brother-in-law went to police to lodge the complaint.

Her brother-in-law Atta went to Ittehad Town Police Station who taking notice, arrested one of the alleged rapists Faisal. However, the other suspect fled the area.

In a video released to social media, the family of the woman can be seen retelling the horrific treatment afflicted on a differently-abled woman for days of sexual abuse and pleading the concerned departments to take notice.

The Ittehad Town Police then handed over the alleged culprit to Mominabad Police who are now investigating the case, Police said.

Read: How a small piece of evidence led police to Marwah’s rapist

In another rape case where a minor Marwah was abducted, raped and murdered, a new development has emerged. Following a small piece of evidence, the police identified and arrested a suspect in the rape-cum-murder case of five-year-old girl Marwah in Karachi’s PIB Colony.

According to the details, Marwah’s body had been found on a garbage dump wrapped in two cloths few days back in the area. The police launched investigations into the rape-cum-murder case and started inquiring people about the fabric wrapped around the body.

Comments

comments