Parental conflict: Three Kabirwala siblings found dead in house

KABIRWALA: In a morose development to have occurred in the ill-fated Abdul Hakeem town of Khanewal district, neighbours recovered on Saturday bodies of three siblings from a house after “day-long silence”, ARY News reported.

Police confirmed the three deceased were siblings after the neighbours called upon them having found the dead bodies.

According to the details reported so far, the parents of deceased three siblings had had a domestic fight the previous day following which the mother rushed to her maternal home leaving the kids behind.

The neighbours, surprised by the unusual silence in the house all day long, probed and discovered three dead bodies of the siblings and reported them to the local police.

In the preliminary reports the Kabirwala police have shared they found proofs of poisoning from the children’s bodies, however, for factual forensic the bodies have yet to be sent for a post mortem report, they said.

READ: Karachi online-ride-hailing service driver killed in possible target killing: Police

Separately in Karachi, earlier the same day, a firing incident in the city’s central district claimed a life which the police have now identified as Bashir. The police have expressed their suspicion that the incident was not a random mugging but a target-killing as the culprits did not snatch the belongings from the slain. According to the details in the case shared by the police, Bashir was associated as a driver with an online ride-hailing service who they suspect might have been followed and killed in a targeted bid as his belongings remained on the scene. He was killed near Qalandria Chowk of Karachi’s centre district whom the rescue officials picked up after the scene.

