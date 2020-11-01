WATCH: Neitizens compare 2020 with YouTuber’s video. See Why?  

A YouTuber’s video of putting cheese in a chocolate fountain machine and its end result has gone viral on social media as netizens are comparing it with the COVID-19 pandemic-hit 2020.

According to details, South Korean YouTuber Tasty Hoon recently made a video of putting cheese in a chocolate fountain machine. And, while initially, it seems like an ingenious idea, the end result sure reminds you of 2020!

Wondering why? Well, the YouTuber started the clip smiling as he poured the cheese in the fountain machine. However, as soon as the process goes on, the machine seems to have lost its control, throwing cheese out of it and ultimately dismantling the entire equipment.

The reaction of the YouTuber, who is trying to manage the mess, has also amazed the netizens.

Here are some of the reactions on the video from social media

This is an accurate depiction of 2020 in video. It starts off like January, the year will be great/putting cheese in a chocolate fountain will make it a queso fountain! Then the video and the year escalates to “oh god, what’s happening, when will it stop, please stop. Done” https://t.co/YJ0tic064V — sarah (@sarah_rene) October 30, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 sorry but I just couldn’t hold my laughter pic.twitter.com/RCPUAa7PDy — 💜⟭⟬ᴮᴱCoco⁷⟬⟭💜 (@SeakCoco) October 30, 2020

Is he laughing or crying at the end? I really can’t tell, but fully understand either emotion. — Donald G. Carder (@theangrymick) October 29, 2020

The video has become a hit not only in South Korea but across the globe and the YouTuber, Hoon, later released a message thanking people for watching the video and promised to try make a cheese fondue again.

