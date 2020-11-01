Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Neitizens compare 2020 with YouTuber’s video. See Why?  

YouTuber, viral video 2020

A YouTuber’s video of putting cheese in a chocolate fountain machine and its end result has gone viral on social media as netizens are comparing it with the COVID-19 pandemic-hit 2020.   

According to details, South Korean YouTuber Tasty Hoon recently made a video of putting cheese in a chocolate fountain machine. And, while initially, it seems like an ingenious idea, the end result sure reminds you of 2020!


Wondering why? Well, the YouTuber started the clip smiling as he poured the cheese in the fountain machine. However, as soon as the process goes on, the machine seems to have lost its control, throwing cheese out of it and ultimately dismantling the entire equipment.

The reaction of the YouTuber, who is trying to manage the mess, has also amazed the netizens.

Here are some of the reactions on the video from social media 

Read More: YouTuber Sham Idrees, wife blessed with a daughter

The video has become a hit not only in South Korea but across the globe and the YouTuber, Hoon, later released a message thanking people for watching the video and promised to try make a cheese fondue again.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

WATCH: Gamer’s livestream captures moment powerful quake hit Turkey

ScienceTechnology

Car transforms into flying vehicle ‘in less than three minutes’

Offbeat

Doctor buys ‘Aladdin’s lamp’ for over Rs6.67mn

Offbeat

Woman finds Annabelle-like dolls inside hidden room


ARY NEWS URDU