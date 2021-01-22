RAWALPINDI: A team of Nepalese climbers who achieved a world record after scaling K2 mountain for the very first time in winter season on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the army chief congratulated the team of the climbers for achieving the feat as they were the first to scale the second highest mountainous peak in the globe.

Sharing the details of the meeting, the army’s media wing said that the climbers shared their experience of ascending the K2 with the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“They also expressed their gratitude to the people of the country for extending a warm welcome and hospitality towards them,” it said while adding that the climbers also thanked the Pakistani authorities over the provision of facilities that helped them in achieving the milestone.

It is pertinent to mention here that Setting a world record, a group of Nepal mountaineers has successfully climbed up the world’s second highest mountain, K2, as they become the first to scale the summit in winters on January 16.

The Nepalese men comprising 10 mountaineers become first to summit K2 in winters as the Himalayan peak was the only one remaining to be scaled in winters out of all 14 top summits of the world.

The Nepalese men admittedly faced the most stringent and inclement circumstances as they marched up the mountain top led by Mengma Sherpa.

It may be noted that K2 summit is 8611 meters high which only comes second to Mount Everest which trails it by 200 meters. However, in the winters, the Himalayan range can be deadly which is the reason it has not been scaled until now.

The attempts in the past have taken about 86 lives as the records tell.

