LAHORE: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday formed a three-member committee to investigate the massive power blackout that had hit parts of the country last week on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The three-member team headed by DG NEPRA Nadir Ali Khoso will find causes behind countrywide power blackout. Former engineer and manager of NTDC are the other members included in the committee.

The committee will complete its findings in 15 days.

The Central Power Generation Company on Sunday suspended seven officials of Guddu Thermal Power Station on account of the negligence of duty which caused power failure across the country.

“Seven officials working under Plant Manager-III are hereby laced under suspension with immediate effect and until further orders, on account of the negligence of duty which caused power failure found in view of a preliminary inquiry,” reads the notification issued by Central Power Generation Company Limited.

Read More: Seven officials suspended as govt forms committee to probe power breakdown

The employees suspended in light of preliminary inquiry include Adl. Plant Manager Sohail Ahmed, Junior Engineer Deedar Channa, Foreman Ali Hassan Golo, Ayyaz Hussain Dahar Operator, Saeed Ahmed Operator, Attendants Siraj Ahmed Memom and Ilyas Ahmed.

Several parts of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, suffered a mass breakdown on late Saturday night.

