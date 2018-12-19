NEPRA to decide cut in power tariff in public hearing on Dec 27

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will likely to decide at least 30 paisa per unit cut in the tariff of all power distribution companies on account of fuel cost adjustment for December 2018, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a petition for 33 paisa per unit cut in the tariff with the NEPRA for monthly fuel price adjustment.

It is first time after six months that the power tariff cut has been requested to the power regulator. The hike in crude oil price remains the major cause of increase in the power tariff in last six times.

The power companies had received Rs. 5.05 per unit from the consumers, while the generation cost remained Rs. 4.72 per unit. The CPPA has requested NEPRA to adjust the costs.

The NEPRA will take decision on the power tariff in a public hearing on December 27, on the petition filed by the CPPA.

The authority had announced the hike in tariff on account of the fuel adjustment charges for the month of October.

