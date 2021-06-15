Nepra defers decision on K-Electric plea for power tariff hike

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday deferred a decision on a petition filed by the K-Electric seeking a hike in electricity tariff for its consumers.

The port city’s sole power distributor requested the power regulator to allow an increase of Rs5.97 per unit in power tariff on account of monthly fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) for a period of January to March 2021 and a reducion of Rs0.86/unit for the month of April.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said the consumers will have to bear additional burden of Rs5.11 per unit if the power utility’s plea is accepted.

The power regulator’s chairman Tauseef Farooqi said this “huge” burden would take a heavy toll on the consumers and directed the K-Electric to file petitions for fuel cost adjustments for the months of May and June as well, which, he said, would ease the burden.

He further directed the power company to provide evidence of non-supply of gas by SSGC. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) would take up the matter again in mid-July.

