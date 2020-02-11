Nepra to decide on raise in power tariff today

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will decide on the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) recommendation to raise the electricity prices by 98 paisas per unit on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

A hearing at the electric regulatory body will also decide over the monthly fuel adjustment and any changes to the electricity prices.

According to reports, the overall electricity production during the month of November stood at over seven billion units, costing Rs 25 billion to the power companies producing it.

It said that 39 percent electricity was produced from the hydel power sources, 27.3 percent from coal power, 9.3 percent from from gas, 11.5 percent from nuclear power sources and 9.2 percent from imported Liquefied Natural gas (LNG).

On 26 December 2019, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved a Rs1.56 per unit increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment of electricity consumed in October.

Read More: Electrocution deaths: Nepra slaps Rs 50mn fine over K-Electric

The power regulator gave its approval after hearing a request by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) that sought an increase of Rs1.73 in electricity rates.

This tariff hike will put an additional burden of Rs14.50 billion on power consumers.

Comments

comments