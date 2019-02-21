Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs1.80 per unit for a month

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to an increase of Rs1.80 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel price adjustment, ARY News reported.

The authority directed power distribution companies to include the tariff hike of Rs1.80 per unit in next month’s electricity bills. The hike would put an additional burden of Rs13.5 billion on electricity consumer.

In the month of January, electricity was produced using costly furnace oil, Nepra said, and asked the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to come up with an explanation in this regard.

It said if electricity had been produced using LNG, tariff cost would have been much lower.

During a public hearing, the CPPA informed Nepra that liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal-based power plants were not operational in January, which led to an extra burden on power consumers.

