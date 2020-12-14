ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved on Monday an increase of Rs1.11 per unit in power tariff on account of variations in fuel charges for the month of September 2020, putting a cumulative burden of Rs12 billion on consumers.

The power regulator said that the authority, after incorporating the adjustments, has reviewed and assessed an increase of Rs. 1.1 138/kWh in the applicable tariff for XWDISCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2020.

NEPRA said that the fuel cost per unit of electricity production in September was Rs3.95 while the advance fuel cost was fixed at Rs2.84.

Life consumers and K-Electric are excepted from the tariff hike, according to a notification issued to this effect.

XWDISCOs will show the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2020 in the billing month of December 2020.

