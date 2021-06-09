ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday took notice of prolonged power outages across the country, ARY News reported.

Masses are feeling problems due to prolonged load shedding in this hot weather. K-Electric and other DISCOs are directed to ensure undisrupted power supply to the consumers.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has also summoned the chief executive officers (CEOs) of KE and other DISCOs on June 11 and directed them to apprise the authority about the current power situation in the country.

Earlier in the day, the energy shortfall in Pakistan reached 1,500MW as the power ministry had confirmed that 22,600 megawatt of electricity is being produced in the country while there is a demand of 24,100MW.

The spokesperson of the Power Division in his statement said that currently, Tarbela and Mangla powerhouses were generating 3,300MW less electricity, which would restore in few days.

The ministry had said that load management is being carried out to ensure the safety of the system and also appealed to the users to use electricity carefully.

