NEPRA takes notice of electrocution deaths in Karachi

KARACHI: Taking ‘serious notice’ of electrocution deaths during recent rains in Karachi, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday invited the residents to report such cases to the regulatory body, ARY News reported.

In a statement, a spokesperson of NEPRA said that in order to ascertain the real causes behind these incidents and to fix responsibility the regulatory body has created a dedicated email address to receive evidence from the general public and affected families.

He urged the people to report electrocution cases “along with evidences” by sending an email to [email protected] at the earliest.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 12 people had died from electrocution during the recent showers in the metropolis.

Earlier on July 26, two people had been electrocuted to death in Karachi after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the city on Sunday.

As per details, the rain had played havoc in the city, whereas majority of the roads were submerged with rainwater. Two youth had been electrocuted to death in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Landhi. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth had been injured due to electrocution.

