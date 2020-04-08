NEPRA takes notice of overbilling by K-Electric

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday took notice of overbilling by the K-Electric, ARY News reported.

According to a NEPRA spokesperson, the power sector regulator came to know through various complaints that K-Electric had issued electricity bills for the month of March on average basis, which were on much higher side.

He maintained that NEPRA has raised the issue with the management of the electric supply company. In response, K.E. decided that consumers having received March 2020 electricity bills on average basis may pay their electricity bills along with the actual meter reading based bills for April without any late payment surcharge.

Earlier today, Karachi Electric (KE) had asked for a relief in payment of pending dues to the government and its related institutes in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

K-Electric had asked Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to suspend their demand for tarrifs till the threat of novel coronavirus exists. The request asked for a one-month relief from the gas provider, tendered by the power generation company.

The electricity company had been asked to give relief to its consumers who had been facing tremendous hardship due to the dangerous pathogen that had wreaked havoc across the world.

