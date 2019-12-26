Nepra okays Rs1.56 per unit increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved a Rs1.56 per unit increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment of electricity consumed in October, ARY News reported.

The power regulator gave its approval after hearing a request by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) that sought an increase of Rs1.73 in electricity rates.

This tariff hike will put an additional burden of Rs14.50 billion on power consumers.

Earlier on Nov 21, Nepra had approved an increase of Rs 1.82 per unit in electricity tariff on account of fuel price adjustment.

The tariff hike was made on account of fuel price adjustment in September, the Nepra had said and directed the power distribution companies to include the tariff hike of Rs 1.82 per unit in the next month’s electricity bills.

“The adjustment an increase of Rs.1.82661kWh shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all the Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs).

The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of September 2019 by the XWDISCOs. XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2019 in the billing month of December 2019,” read the notification.

