NEPRA takes notice of overbilling by K-Electric

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday took notice of overbilling by the K-Electric, ARY News reported.

According to a NEPRA spokesperson, the power sector regulator came to know through various complaints that K-Electric had issued electricity bills for the month of March on average basis, which were on much higher side.

He maintained that NEPRA has raised the issue with the management of the electric supply company. In response, K.E. decided that consumers having received March 2020 electricity bills on average basis may pay their electricity bills along with the actual meter reading based bills for April without any late payment surcharge.

KE to resume meter-reading; billing on actual consumption

K-Electric (KE) has decided to resume meter reading in select areas of the city from April 9, 2020. The power utility has taken this step in consultation with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) after considering customers’ demands and responding to them.

Over the next few days, KE will issue April 2020 bills. Consumers need not pay their bills issued for March under the average billing mode. If some consumers have already paid their bills, they will be adjusted with actual meter readings in the bill for the month of April. For areas where the utility is unable to resume meter reading, customers will continue to receive their bills under the revised average billing mode on an interim basis.

Additionally, KE has implemented relief measures such as due date extension for bills below PKR 4,000 along with the option of deferred payment via instalments over three months to residential single-phase customers consuming less than 300 units a month, which was announced as part of the PM Relief for COVID-19

