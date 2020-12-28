NEPRA increases power tariff for three DISCOs

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a hike in power tariffs for three state-owned power distribution companies (DISCOs) as the federal government decides to implement the IMF condition to increase electricity rates, ARY NEWS reported.

Under the increased tariff for power supply companies in Multan Gujranwala and Sukkur, the government would be able to collect a revenue of Rs916 billion.

The final decision on the hike in power tariff by NEPRA would be made by the federal government.

The NEPRA while detailing the decision said that it would help them in the implementation of a uniform tariff in the country.

The average tariff for Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) for the year 20118-19 will be Rs16.88 per unit and for the year 2019-20, it would be Rs16.52 per unit. “We have given an approval to collect an additional amount of Rs 555 billion from Multan region’s consumers,” the regulatory body said.

The NEPRA set the average power tariff for Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) at Rs 15.14 per unit for 2018-19 and Rs 15.69 per unit for 2019-20. “The GEPCO consumers will pay an additional amount of Rs 334 billion,” it said.

Moreover, Rs 16 billion would be collected from the consumers of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) under distribution tariff.

On December 14, the NEPRA approved an increase of Rs1.11 per unit in electricty rates on account of variations in fuel charges for the month of September 2020, putting a cumulative burden of Rs12 billion on consumers.

The power regulator said that the authority, after incorporating the adjustments, has reviewed and assessed an increase of Rs. 1.1 138/kWh in the applicable tariff for XWDISCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2020.

