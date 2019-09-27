Nepra approves Rs0.52 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday approved an increase of Rs0.52 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel price adjustment, ARY News reported.

The latest increment in power tariff will increase financial burden on the consumers up to Rs50.7 billion.

Sources said that the authority hiked the Rs0.33 per unit in term of quarterly fuel price adjustment, whereas, Rs0.19 per unit increased on account of previous dues.

The power regulator said in a statement that power distribution companies will receive its Rs33 billion dues in this year, as well as Rs19.7 billion will also be paid to the companies.

Earlier on Wednesday, it emerged that power tariff is likely to go up as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to jack up electricity rates by Rs1.86 paisa on account of fuel price adjustment.

If granted, the increase in power rates will be for a month on account of fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in August. The Nepra will decide on Oct 2 whether to raise power tariff or not.

The CPPA moved a petition before the Nepra, stating that 40.33 per cent of total power generation came from hydropower plants, 13.34 per cent from coal-fired plants, 11.87 per cent from natural gas and 22.89 per cent from LNG-fired power plants.

Whereas, 3.60 per cent of total power was generated from furnace oil and 4.66 per cent by nuclear plants.

The Nepra had earlier on Sept 4 allowed an increase of Rs 1.78 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel price adjustment.

Comments

comments