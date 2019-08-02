Electrocution incidents: Five-member NEPRA team to reach Karachi today

ISLAMABAD: A five-member National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) team will reach Karachi today (Monday) to investigate reasons of power cuts in Karachi and Hyderabad after heavy rainfall lashed out both cities, ARY News reported.

As per details, the NEPRA team will look over the electricity transmission and distribution system in the city. The team will also investigate the deaths occurred in Karachi due to electrocution incidents.

The team will examine the performance of K-Electric due to which many innocent people lost their lives in electrocution incidents.

The Sindh government has blamed K-Electric administration over showing negligence that claimed the lives of citizens in electrocution incidents in rain-hit Karachi.

While talking to media, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the dilapidated system of K-Electric is responsible for the death of Karachi citizens amid heavy rain.

“Innocent people are suffering due to ineligibility of K-Electric administration,” Wahab added.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 20 people in Karachi died of electrocution in rain-hit parts of the metropolis during two days of heavy rain in Karachi.

In North Nazimabad area, two teenagers, aged 12 and 14, died of electrocution as they accidentally touched an electric wire.

