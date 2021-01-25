Internet facility amongst basic human rights, says science minister Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The federal minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry said Monday the North Punjab cities Chakwal and Jhelum will have a 100 per cent internet facility as it is the basic human right, ARY News reported.

Having the internet availability is amongst the basic human rights, said federal minister Fawad Chaudhry noting that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication was working towards making things better with the infrastructure so it can streamline.

Chaudhry was referring to the two cities of North Punjab, Chakwal and Jhelum, wherein he said a 100 pc internet facility will be ensured.

Separately to happen today, the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed has informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the federal government will review social media regulatory laws after consultation with relevant stakeholders.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah presided the hearing of a petition against the recently approved social media rules devised by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

AGP Khalid Javed appeared before the court from the federation side in the case and informed the court that the regulatory rules have not been finalised yet. “The government can make amendments in the social media rules.”

The court after granting time to the federal government to review the laws adjourned the further hearing of the case until January 26 (tomorrow).

