Netflix to develop ‘Assassin’s Creed’ live-action series

An Assassin’s Creed live-action series is being developed by Netflix, confirmed Variety.

The move comes after a deal between Netflix and video game company Ubisoft was greenlit, which includes live-action, animated, and anime series. According to sources, the search for a show-runner for the live-action series is now on, with Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik already signed on as executive producers.

Altman, head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles expressed his excitement for the project, saying, “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed’ universe.”

Vice president of original series at Netflix, Peter Friedlander also shared the same sentiment. “We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” he said.

“From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy,” reassured Friedlander.

Interestingly, the project is not the first live-action take on the Assassin’s Creed universe to hit the screens. Fans of the iconic videogame will remember a 2016 film adaptation with Michael Fassbender that grossed over $240 million worldwide.

First debuting in 2007, Assassin’s Creed went on to become an instant hit with players all over the world, having sold over 155 million copies of the various titles in the franchise to date.

Comments

comments