Netflix buys Liam Neeson’s ‘The Ice Road’ for a record $18 million sum

Netflix has bought out the US streaming rights for Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne starter The Ice Road in a record $18 million domestic deal, reported Deadline.

An early report from the European Film Market confirmed that the streaming giant was tempted to buy the flick based just off its promo, and managed to outbid several other prospective buyers. It must be noted that the 2011 Neeson starter Unknown was among Netflix’s Top 10 at the start of 2021.

The Taken star, who is known for his ‘ very particular set of skills’ owing to his penchant for action flicks, plays the role of an ice driver in The Ice Road. After a remote diamond mine collapses, Neeson has to lead a rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save trapped miners with a looming threat of thawing waters and something they never see coming.

Earlier this year, Neeson expressed his wish to bid adieu to action films. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the 68-year-old said that he is ready to retire from his very specific roles, owing to his age. “Oh, yeah. I think so. I’m 68 and a half. 69 this year,” he said.

