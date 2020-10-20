Netflix unveils trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final film

Streaming giant Netflix has released the trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s final film role.

The ‘Black Panther’ actor tragically passed away after an extended battle with colon cancer in August this year at the age of 43.

The actor will be seen posthumously in the musical drama alongside Oscar winner Viola Davis and Fear the’ Walking Dead’ star Colman Domingo, and you can now watch the first promo above.

Directed by George C Wolfe and produced by Denzel Washington, the film is based on a historically fateful recording session in Chicago 1927; tensions rise between ‘Mother of the Blues’ Ma Rainey (Davis), trumpeter Levee (Boseman) and the white management bent on taking control of her creative. It is an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play.

Earlier, a virtual screening was scheduled at the end of August but had to be cancelled in the wake of Boseman’s unexpected death (the actor had kept his illness private and out of the public eye).

Talking about Boseman’s contribution in the film, producer Washington told The New York Times: “He did a brilliant job, and he’s gone. I still can’t believe it.”

“He was not chasing the green, not chasing the money, just chasing the work,” said his co-star Davis. “He has a willingness to let go of ego and almost an insistence to leave Chadwick Boseman at the door and leave that Black Panther-making-a-billion-dollars at the door,” she added.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will be made available to stream on Netflix from December 18.

