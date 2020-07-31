Netflix confirms fifth and final season of ‘Money Heist’

The news ‘Money Heist’ fans were waiting for is finally here as Netflix on Friday confirmed that it is working on the fifth season of the hugely popular series.

In a statement released on its website, the streaming giant announced that La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) will come to an end with season five. Netflix also revealed that season five will be shot in Spain, Denmark and Portugal.

Jesús Colmenar will act as Executive Producer and Alex Pina will act as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Cristina López Ferraz will return as Director of Production and Executive Producer. Javier Gómez Santander (head writer), Migue Amodeo (Director of Photography) and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing.

La Casa De Papel Part 5 will be directed by Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo.

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season”, said Alex Pina.

‘Money Heist’, the crime drama television series traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. The series was initially intended as a limited series to be told in two parts. It had its original run of 15 episodes on Spanish network Antena 3 from 2 May 2017 through 23 November 2017. Netflix acquired global streaming rights in late 2017.

Netflix renewed the series with a significantly increased budget for 16 new episodes total. Part 3, with eight episodes, was released on 19 July 2019. Part 4, also with eight episodes, was released on 3 April 2020.

The series stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor) , Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tam.ayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra) and y José Manuel Poga (Gandía).

