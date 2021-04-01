Netflix shells out $450 million for Daniel Craig’s ‘Knives Out’ sequels

Netflix has picked up rights for two sequels to the Daniel Craig starrer Knives Out for a whopping $450 million in a deal that is being touted as one of the biggest deals ever made for a franchise, reported Variety.

According to reports, the follow-ups to the 2019 hit are expected to reunite director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig who will reprise his role as the private detective Benoit Blanc.

The deal makes for a jaw-dropping moment across streaming platforms and asserts Netflix’s confidence in the franchise; The first Knives Out film, produced by Media Rights Capital, had a $40 million budget and managed to rake in $311.4 million at the box-office and also secured an Oscar nomination for Johnson.

The deal also means that Craig has a new series secured just as his Bond stint comes to a close with the latest James Bond film No Time To Die, which is now slated for a fall 2021 release after countless delays due to COVID.

It is not yet clear whether the films will also be released in theatres along with a Netflix release.

